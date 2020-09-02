Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Visa stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,845,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.89. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

