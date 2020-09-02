Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,943.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,830 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.3% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 325,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,026,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,243. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

