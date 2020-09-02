Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,533,885 shares of company stock worth $423,941,722. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

NYSE NET traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,529. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.95. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

