Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $67.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. 2,504,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,535.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,389.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

