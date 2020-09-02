Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 26,339,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,292,666. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

