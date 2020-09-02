Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 163,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 123,562 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 55,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 52,928,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,960,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

