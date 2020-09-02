TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 206,911 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $109,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,744,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

