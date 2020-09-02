Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading Down 5.7%

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 6,686,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 953% from the average session volume of 634,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 74.54% and a negative net margin of 4,335.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Torchlight Energy Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

