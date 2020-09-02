Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,303. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.35.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$879.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,760. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$1,470,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,661 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.