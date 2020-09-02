Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREVF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,176. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.