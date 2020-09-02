Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells $2,478,900.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emil D. Kakkis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. 378,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,847. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $91.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

