Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after buying an additional 5,679,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after buying an additional 529,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unilever by 80.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unilever by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 898,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,213. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

