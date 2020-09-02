UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $408,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,514,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,788,000 after acquiring an additional 293,430 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 310.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,005. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.52. The firm has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

