Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,843,000 after purchasing an additional 391,586 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,569,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,846,000 after acquiring an additional 341,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,387,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,168,000 after acquiring an additional 563,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 3,170,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,421. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Comments


