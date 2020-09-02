Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. 4,021,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,426. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

