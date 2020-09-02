Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 2.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. 975,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,158. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

