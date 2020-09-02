Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) vs. National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Critical Comparison

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Security Group and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Security Group -5.18% -6.62% -2.21% Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46%

2.8% of National Security Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of National Security Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Security Group and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Security Group and Vericity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Security Group $67.40 million 0.47 $4.07 million N/A N/A Vericity $135.30 million 0.85 -$19.32 million N/A N/A

National Security Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vericity.

Summary

National Security Group beats Vericity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

