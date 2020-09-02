Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. 9,845,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.89. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit