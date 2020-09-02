VisionX (VNX) Price Tops $0.0000

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00130071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00215755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.01600130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00178742 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

