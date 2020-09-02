Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 313.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,027 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $147.68. 17,060,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,644,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

