Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. 17,095,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,644,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

