X Square Capital LLC Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, hitting $258.12. 2,868,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,842. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.27. The company has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

