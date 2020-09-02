X Square Capital LLC Has $358,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,095,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,329. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

