X Square Capital LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 68.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 401,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. 11,315,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,100,702. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $3,447,527. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

