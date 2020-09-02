X Square Capital LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,658. The firm has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.