X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

