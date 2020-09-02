X Square Capital LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,886. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

