Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.49). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDIT. Raymond James increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,634. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.