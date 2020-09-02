Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 2,800,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,762,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

