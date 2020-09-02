Zacks: Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.10. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period.

CPE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.