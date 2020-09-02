Zacks: Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $2.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.56. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.12 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.15. 382,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

