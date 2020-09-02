Zacks: Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $2.12 EPS

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.56. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.12 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.15. 382,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit