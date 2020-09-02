Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 557,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,169. The company has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.