Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 557,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,169. The company has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit