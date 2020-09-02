Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. Duke Realty has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $40.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,413,000 after acquiring an additional 262,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,261,000 after acquiring an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

