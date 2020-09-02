Zendesk Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 2,526 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,313. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

