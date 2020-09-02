Zendesk Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 2,526 call options.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.
In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,313. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ZEN traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.
