ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 379,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 373,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13.

In related news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $81,919.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $260,705.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZovioInc . by 131.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ZovioInc . by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZovioInc . in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

