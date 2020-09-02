Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.05–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

