$0.60 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.