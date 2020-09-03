-$1.52 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post ($1.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($1.71). United States Steel reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 623.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Steel by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United States Steel by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,911,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 459,383 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $12,433,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 7,874,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,774,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

