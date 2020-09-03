2,330 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.24. 11,941,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,298,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

