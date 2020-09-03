3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $775,000. AXA lifted its position in 3M by 15.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,808. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.