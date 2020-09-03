999 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $12.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.82. 7,759,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

