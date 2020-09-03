Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,303,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,020,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

