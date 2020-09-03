AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AIO)

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,879. AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.

