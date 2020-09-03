Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded down $87.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,629.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,393. The company has a market cap of $1,125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,538.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,389.60. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

