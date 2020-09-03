Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of MO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 10,850,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

