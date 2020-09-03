America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 47.41%.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $39,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 65.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 83.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATAX. BidaskClub lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

