American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,589 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of American Water Works worth $64,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.08. 24,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,283. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.