Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in August

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,627. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

