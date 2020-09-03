Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,797. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

