Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

ANTM stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.00. 1,247,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.27. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

